Sharestates Hires Chief Strategy & Growth Officer and Launches Two New Initiatives: NPL Swap and Investors Loan Servicing

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharestates CEO, Allen Shayanfekr, announced today that Sharestates, a leading diversified fintech company, has hired Stephan Leccese as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. In this role, Stephan will lead efforts to identify, incubate, and accelerate strategic initiatives on behalf of Sharestates. Stephan will initially focus on two major initiatives: NPL Swap – a marketplace for non-performing loans; and Investors Loan Servicing – a specialized servicer for business purpose loans.

"Our management team founded Sharestates because we saw an inefficiency in how private mortgage debt was sourced, underwritten, closed, and ultimately offered for investment to the broader community. Stephan is a trusted industry leader who has launched and scaled multiple real estate fintech companies building value for stakeholders. We are excited to have him as part of the Sharestates team and I look forward to his continued success in helping us grow our new ventures," said Allen Shayanfekr.

Previously, Stephan launched and scaled the single-family residential whole loan buying operations for a leading technology-driven investment manager providing professionally managed portfolios of real estate loans. Before that, Stephan co-founded and scaled a technology-based direct lending and investment platform for single-family residential business purpose loans.

"The team at Sharestates has built an impressive real estate fintech platform. I am excited about my new role and the opportunity to help Sharestates continue to expand beyond its successful direct lending business," said Stephan Leccese.

About NPL Swap

NPL Swap will provide the most efficient marketplace for investors and lenders to trade non-performing loans. Historically, the purchase and sale of non-performing loans have been limited by a lack of buyers and/or sellers, a complicated and inefficient workflow, and a low certainty of closure. NPL Swap's technology-based end-to-end solution will change these dynamics. It will create a transparent and reliable marketplace where investors can source unique investment opportunities and lenders can broaden their options to dispose of non-performing loans. A true win-win for both parties. To learn more visit www.NPLSwap.com .

About Investors Loan Servicing

Investors Loan Servicing (ILS) will help lenders seeking a specialized servicer for business purpose loans that require a higher level of service, not readily available from the larger, more diversified industry players. The Investors Loan Servicing platform will leverage key insights developed and refined over the years from the Sharestates' team. ILS will provide all of the general activities associated with a business purpose loan after it has been funded by integrating a proprietary technology platform. To learn more visit www.InvestorsLoanServicing.com .

About Sharestates

Sharestates is a leading diversified real estate fintech company. Its real estate investment marketplace allows individual and institutional investors to participate in rigorously vetted debt offerings. Founded by Allen Shayanfekr and real estate veterans, Radni Davoodi and Raymond Y. Davoodi of the Atlantis Organization, Sharestates has combined proprietary technology with a proven track record of business development expertise to become one of the fastest-growing real estate marketplaces. Its growth can be attributed to a strong leadership team, strict underwriting practices, its ability to cut the cost of capital for borrowers, and the platform's ease of use for both borrowers and investors. To learn more visit www.Sharestates.com.

