ShareThis Named Among Ad Age's 2022 Best Places to Work

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis, the data company focused on global consumer interest and insights, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work, a program created by Ad Age and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the North American marketing industry. This year's list included 50 companies.

"The 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work recognition is the culmination of a total team effort to ensure that every employee is proud of the work they do, the brands and partners they serve, and the environment and company Values they work with," said Dana Hayes Jr., CEO of ShareThis. "It's awesome to know that our Team Members have so much satisfaction in the work they do, and can feel how much the company values them. This award showcases our commitment to providing the very best work environment and culture for our teams, despite the realities of the last few years."

Companies across North America entered a two-part survey process to determine the 2022 Ad Age Best Places to Work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

To be considered for participation, companies had to be for-profit, not-for-profit businesses, or government entities operating a facility with at least 15 employees working in the United States for at least one year. Organizations must also be an agency, ad tech firm, brand or corporate marketing department or group, or in-house agency of a marketer. Additional conditions applied; for more information on eligibility and other aspects of the program, please visit www.aabestplacestowork.com .

