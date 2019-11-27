Sharing Economy International Enters into License Agreement with Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited for European Market Expansion

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International, Inc. ("SEII" or "the Company") (OTC: SEII) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sharing Economy Investment Limited ("SEII"), has entered into a License Agreement with Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited ("ECRENT"), regarding the grant of an exclusive and sublicensable license from ECRENT to SEII to utilize certain software and trademarks in order to develop, launch, operate, commercialize, and maintain an online website platform in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Russia, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece. In return, SEII will pay US$1,000,000 as license fee. ECRENT will grant the license right to SEII till December 31, 2021.

"This agreement is an extension of our licensing with ECRENT in Asia," said Parkson Yip, Vice President of SEII. "During the past year, SEII has been going through an extensive corporate restructuring. While the manufacturing business continues, we are recollecting our strategies with the sharing economy businesses. With our previous licensing agreement with ECRENT covering the Asian region, we have begun local business development activities and early indications are promising. Therefore, we have decided to move forward with this agreement again, cooperating with ECRENT at a greater effort to cover the European market as well. The new agreement provides SEII with another potential income opportunity in the coming year, as well as an expansion of our market reach into Europe. The sharing economy has been well accepted in European communities, so we believe a sharing classified advertising platform like ECRENT can open up more channels for sharing opportunities among consumers and can be adapted in the region quickly. ECRENT has recently been endorsed with over US$2 billion in business valuation, we have a strong confidence that the sharing economy community model will work out well."

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, designs, manufactures and distributes a line of proprietary high and low temperature dyeing and finishing machinery to the textile industry. The Company's latest business initiatives are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

About Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited

ECRENT is one of the largest and most extensive online global sharing platforms which encourages people to share through renting to protect our environment. A number of categories of products and services on wedding, properties, venues, transport, household, tools, equipment, leisure, fashion, accessories, professional services, arts, and public services, can be rented through its platform. For more information visit www.ecrent.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies and certain potential transactions that they may enter into. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website, including factors described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Sharing Economy International, Inc.

Related Links

www.seii.com

