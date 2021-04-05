Sharing Economy International Enters into Marketing Agreement with ATV for Marketing Promotion Campaigns

HONG KONG, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International, Inc. ("SEII" or "the Company") (OTCQB: SEII) today announced that the company has entered into a Marketing Agreement with ATV Cultural Entertainment (Hong Kong) Limited ("ATV"), regarding the marketing promotion planning, management and production for SEII and the subsidiaries.

ATV with experienced media production and marketing experiences will provide SEII with marketing planning and production services, to promote the group, as well as building up more market educational contents to promote sharing economy and the SEII group solutions. ATV will carry out the promotion advertising shooting for SEII, and arrange Miss Asia pageants as spokesperson of SEII. SEII will be the official sponsor for the regional Miss Asia events.

SEII plans to launch more aggressive marketing campaigns in 2021 to relaunch the ECrent platforms regionally, including in the Asia and USA markets.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies and certain potential transactions that they may enter into. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website, including factors described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

