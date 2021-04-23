Sharing Economy International Invests to develop NFT Technology into ECrent to Open Up Digital Items Sharing

HONG KONG, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, when we talk about sharing economy, people would think about cars, bicycles, mobile rechargers, apartments, or may be even umbrella, toys, etc. All about sharing economy has been some solid tangible things which be shared out to the needed consumer through a rental arrangement. The sharing item will go and come back through physical transactions. But in the digital world, digital products such as digital arts, music, video games are more difficult to control and record the ownership and usage through a P2P sharing model.

As the pioneer in the sharing economy market, based on the Sharing Block engine which is the transaction engine based on blockchain technology that Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCQB:SEII) has developed to handle the transactions of sharing items between people in ECrent today, SEII engineers and technology partners while revamping and improving the ECrent platform and applications, also decides to add NFT technology on top of the Sharing Block engine. NFT technology will allow users to share their digital products and assets to other people, either free of charge, or at a defined fee by the digital product owner.

"NFT gives a breakthrough to the sharing market which allows us not only to share our tangible items, but also any of the intangible digital items," said Parkson Yip, SEII's advisor on corporate development. "SEII is always looking for solutions which can improve the ways how people can share. Apart from drills, cars, bicycles, there is always a market need for the sharing of digital products, and ECrent being the platform in helping people to connect through sharing their resources, we must move fast into the digital product sharing market."

"Blockchain technology fits very well with the development of sharing economy solutions. Its secured decentralised ledger concept can help us to develop a secure and trustful P2P sharing solution based on ECrent. With the development of NFT technology, we will be able to extend to facilitate the sharing of digital items between people as well. We can see that NFT will apply to a lot of digital items, as well other items, such as art works, which facilitate the tracing of ownership and transaction history of the items with a very trustful mechanism. While NFT is attaching directly with the products, the information would allow cross-platform support, so items can be shared through different platforms as well, as soon as we all follow the same protocol," says Yip.

Working with technology partners, ECrent will expect to complete and test the new NFT supported model by third quarter of 2021.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

