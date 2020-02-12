Sharita Humphrey Named Recipient of 2020 Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the National Financial Educators Council honors an outstanding financial educator by presenting him or her with the coveted Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) Award. The 2020 recipient is Sharita Humphrey, whose history of empowering people through financial literacy make her a strong match for the NFEC's award criteria.

The NFEC Financial Education Instructor of the Year award is set aside to recognize a single individual who has made markedly significant contributions to promoting financial wellness over the previous year. The NFEC contends that educators are the single most important influence on participant success; that's why the council created this award to recognize distinguished financial education instructors for their contributions.

Learn more about Sharita Humphrey at: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/sharita-humphrey-2020-financial-education-instructor-of-the-year/

Sharita Humphrey was selected because she ranked highest in the three primary criterion areas: 1) Education – recognize individuals with a passion for improving the financial capabilities of the people they serve; 2) Awareness – they have successfully raised awareness for the financial literacy movement; and 3) Sustainability – they have a business model that supports their outreach efforts long-term.

Education. Sharita brings a passion for teaching personal finance and a holistic financial education approach that addresses not only money, but also mindset and values. Her nominator, Veralisa Hunter, states, "Sharita is a natural compassionate encourager. She knows how hard it is to overcome financial setbacks but balances that with demonstrating how possible it is to overcome those challenges. She can draw people in with her years of financial experience yet keeps them engaged with wisdom and compassionate approach."

Awareness. Sharita was recognized by Forbes as one of the top 5 fastest-growing startup businesses in 2018; she has been featured in Beautifully Said Magazine, MSN.com, MindMoneyMedia.com, Credit Karma, Nationwide, Solvable, Voyage Houston, and multiple podcasts including Two Frugal Dudes and Stacking Benjamins.

Sustainability. Sharita has built sustainable programming. Her use of quantifiable measures proves her program's impact and opens up funding opportunities. In the last year alone, Sharita tracked and measured more than 100 clients who increased their credit scores to over 700 and reduced their debt by almost $180K. Additionally, she has secured numerous financial partnerships for 2020 that will fund further expansion of her efforts.

"Sharita exemplifies the stellar characteristics represented by the Financial Education Instructor of the Year award. She is a powerhouse in raising awareness for the financial literacy movement. This helps promote the industry and reach those looking for information that can empower their financial decisions," commented Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. "Whether in the classroom, media appearances, or speaking, Sharita is a passionate financial education leader."

Sharita Humphrey states, "Receiving the 2020 Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award is a moment in my career that I will never forget. I'm truly honored to be a recipient of such a prestigious award. I've made it my life's mission to educate and empower people across the globe about the importance of financial literacy and wellness."

Research has demonstrated the significant impact educators make on successful student learning. Distinguished financial education instructors are not merely dispensers of knowledge; they are learning facilitators who can mold and modify participants' behavior and guide them toward financial wellness.

The National Financial Educators Council ( www.FinancialEducatorsCouncil.org ) recognizes those industry representatives who have made significant contributions to the financial literacy movement. These awards are designed to encourage others in the financial education space to continue to push boundaries toward promoting financial wellness on an ever-larger scale.

