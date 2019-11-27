Shark ION, Neato, ILIFE, Eufy & Roomba Robot Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends
Black Friday robot vacuum deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Eufy, ILIFE, Shark ION, Samsung Powerbot and iRobot Roomba automated vacuums
Nov 27, 2019, 03:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Neato, Shark, iRobot, ILIFE, Eufy and Samsung robot vacuums.
Best Robot Vacuum deals:
- Save up to 63% on Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Samsung POWERbot, Neato, ILIFE & Eufy robot vacuum cleaners at Walmart.com
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and Braava mops at Amazon - check deals on iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and E5 models
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
- Save up to $330 on Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mops at iRobot.com - check the full range of deals available on the iRobot official store, including bundle deals on Roomba i7, i7+, 960 & e5 robot vacuums paired with Braava jet mops
- Save up to 37% off on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Shark ION robot vacuums including the Shark ION 750 & 720
- Save up to 32% on Eufy BoostIQ Robovac cleaners at Amazon - save on top-rated robot vacuums with 1300Pa to 2000Pa suction power and triple filter systems
- Save up to 50% on ILIFE robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals available on top-rated ILIFE robot vacuums including the ILIFE v5s Pro
- Save up to $230 on Neato Botvac robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on best-selling Neato D4, D6 & D7 connected robotic vacuum cleaners with LaserSmart technology, zone cleaning & multi-floor mapping
- Save up to $150 on Samsung POWERbot robot vacuums at Amazon - check live prices on robotic vacuums with self-cleaning brushes, onboard cameras, intelligent power control and recharge & resume features
- Save up to $130 on Roborock robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest prices on top-rated Roborock S6, S5 & S4 robot vacuums at Amazon
Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Samsung Powerbot R7040 is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner with advanced technologies such as Visionary Mapping Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Fullview Sensor 2.0. It comes with 10W suction, enabling it to clean all types of surfaces with ease. This device is compatible with Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice control apps. For other robot vacuum alternatives, one can consider Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Eufy RoboVac, ILIFE Robot V5s, and Neato XV-21.
On which date will Black Friday land this year? 2019's Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be falling on the 29th of November and 2nd of December, respectively.
Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can expect Amazon to roll out deals from early November through to early December, with hourly sales released during Black Friday week itself. Walmart also gets a head start on holiday sales season with their Early Holiday Savings, beginning on October 25th and running throughout November. Top items such as electronics, toys, and sporting goods are expected to be on sale. Walmart normally starts its doorbuster deals in thousands of stores in the US on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can expect the retail giant to start dropping online deals on November 27th.
Shoppers can expect to find Black Friday deals at all major retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon further extends their holiday promotions for an additional week, calling it Cyber Monday Deals Week.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Saver Trends
Share this article