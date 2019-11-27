Shark ION Robot, APEX & Navigator Black Friday Deals (2019): All the Best Shark Vacuum & Steam Mop Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Shark Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Spending Lab round-up Shark Pro Pocket Steam Mop, Rocket & Navigator cordless vacuums & ION Robot robotic vacuum deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Shark is a premium vacuum cleaner brand that offers several choices for the homeowner. The Shark ION Robot is an autonomous vacuum cleaning device. The Shark Lift-Away® Pro Pocket® Steam Mop is a versatile floor and above-floor cleaner. For those requiring full-size power for their home, the Navigator and APEX are good options. The Shark Rocket® Pet Pro, on the other hand, is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that is effective in removing pet hair with its self-cleaning brush roll.

How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Every year, retailers nationwide offer time-limited deals during Black Friday. The Balance, a personal finance website, reports that retailers give on average a 20 percent in-store discount on products while online shoppers save an average of 24 percent.

Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.

