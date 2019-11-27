Shark ION Robot, APEX & Navigator Black Friday Deals (2019): All the Best Shark Vacuum & Steam Mop Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab
Money-saving experts have found the best Shark Black Friday 2019 deals, including Shark Steam Pocket Mop & Rocket, Navigator & ION cordless vacuum deals
Nov 27, 2019, 16:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Shark Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Spending Lab round-up Shark Pro Pocket Steam Mop, Rocket & Navigator cordless vacuums & ION Robot robotic vacuum deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best Shark deals:
- Save up to $141 on Shark vacuum cleaners & steam mops at Amazon - check live prices on Shark ION robot vacuums, steam mops, cordless vacuums & upright vacuums like the Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket
- Save up to 42% off on Shark Navigator, ION, Apex & Rocket upright, cordless & robot vacuums - save on top-rated Shark vacuums and steam mops at Walmart.com
- Save up to $120 on Shark Rotator, Navigator Freestyle, Lift-Away & Upright Vacuums
- Save up to 37% off on Shark ION Robot Vacuums at Amazon
- Save up to $180 on Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaners at Walmart
- Save up to $50 on Shark Steam Mops at Walmart.com
- Save on a wide range of Shark vacuums at the Shark Clean online store
- Save up to $300 on a wide range of robot vacuums at Amazon - check live deals available on top rated robot vacuums from iRobot Roomba, Shark ION, Neato, Eufy, Roborock, Samsung POWERbot & ILIFE
- Save up to $300 off on a wide range of cordless, upright & robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon - including savings on Dyson, Shark, Bissell & Miele vacuums
Black Friday sales run for a limited time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Deal Drop page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shark is a premium vacuum cleaner brand that offers several choices for the homeowner. The Shark ION Robot is an autonomous vacuum cleaning device. The Shark Lift-Away® Pro Pocket® Steam Mop is a versatile floor and above-floor cleaner. For those requiring full-size power for their home, the Navigator and APEX are good options. The Shark Rocket® Pet Pro, on the other hand, is a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that is effective in removing pet hair with its self-cleaning brush roll.
How big of a discount can shoppers find on Black Friday? Every year, retailers nationwide offer time-limited deals during Black Friday. The Balance, a personal finance website, reports that retailers give on average a 20 percent in-store discount on products while online shoppers save an average of 24 percent.
Each year, more and more Black Friday shoppers make their purchases online rather than in-store. CNBC reported that online sales went up by 23.6% in 2018 compared to the previous year.
