Shark Meat Market recorded a 1.60% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Shark Fin Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Shark Meat Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Shark Meat Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Shark Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope

The shark meat market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The growth prospects in e-commerce are the key trends in shark meat market growth.

The growth prospects in e-commerce are the key trends in shark meat market growth. Who are the top players in the market?

ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd., Aquafin Trade Inc., Citarella, East Coast Seafood LLC, Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd, Gaudets Seafood, Macs Seafood Ltd, Marder Trawling Inc., Premier Seafood Ltd., and Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. are some of the major market participants

ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd., Aquafin Trade Inc., Citarella, East Coast Seafood LLC, Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd, Gaudets Seafood, Macs Seafood Ltd, Marder Trawling Inc., Premier Seafood Ltd., and Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. are some of the major market participants What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The high nutritional value is notably driving the shark meat market growth. However, the factors such as overexploitation and depletion of fish stocks may impede market growth.

The high nutritional value is notably driving the shark meat market growth. However, the factors such as overexploitation and depletion of fish stocks may impede market growth. How big is the APAC market?

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for shark meat market in APAC.

Shark Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Shark Fin



Shark Meat

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Shark Meat Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global shark meat market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the shark meat market during the forecast period.

For more highlights on the parent market analysis - Download a sample now!

Shark Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist shark meat market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shark meat market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shark meat market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shark meat market vendors

Related Reports:

The meat packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 2.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5%. The multivitamin and mineral supplements market share is expected to increase by USD 3.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%. Download a sample now!

Shark Meat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 128.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.60 Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd., Aquafin Trade Inc., Citarella, East Coast Seafood LLC, Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd, Gaudets Seafood, Macs Seafood Ltd, Marder Trawling Inc., Premier Seafood Ltd., and Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Shark fin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Shark fin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Shark fin - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Shark meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Shark meat - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Shark meat - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 44: ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: ALL EASY GO FROZEN SEAFOOD CO. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Aquafin Trade Inc.

Exhibit 46: Aquafin Trade Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Aquafin Trade Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Aquafin Trade Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Citarella

Exhibit 49: Citarella - Overview



Exhibit 50: Citarella - Product and service



Exhibit 51: Citarella - Key offerings

10.6 East Coast Seafood LLC

Exhibit 52: East Coast Seafood LLC - Overview



Exhibit 53: East Coast Seafood LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 54: East Coast Seafood LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd

Exhibit 55: Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 56: Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Fujian Haoyuan Food Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.8 Gaudets Seafood

Exhibit 58: Gaudets Seafood - Overview



Exhibit 59: Gaudets Seafood - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Gaudets Seafood - Key offerings

10.9 Macs Seafood Ltd

Exhibit 61: Macs Seafood Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 62: Macs Seafood Ltd - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Macs Seafood Ltd - Key offerings

10.10 Marder Trawling Inc.

Exhibit 64: Marder Trawling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Marder Trawling Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Marder Trawling Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Premier Seafood Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Premier Seafood Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Premier Seafood Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Premier Seafood Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Wenzhou Haideli Shark Products Co., Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 74: Research Methodology



Exhibit 75: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 76: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 73: Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 77: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio