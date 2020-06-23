Shark Tank Entrepreneurs Create Solution to Controversial Police Body Cameras

DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We See You LLC today announced a new mobile application that allows its users to alert people within a 1-mile radius of their location to come help them record a stressful encounter with police. The We See You mobile app works on iOS as well as Android, can be voice activated, and all video is synced to provide a 360 degree view of the encounter.

"I have definitely had a stressful encounter with police, and I didn't have any video evidence to file a complaint because I was afraid of losing my life if I reached for my phone to record," says Jason Lewis, Co-CEO at We See You LLC. "The voice-activation and proximity alert features of our new app solves this problem."

Features and benefits of the We See You mobile app include:

All features are voice activated

Video assistance request sent to people within a 1-mile radius of the user

Video is streamed to the cloud for safety and automatically sent to friends and family

360 degree video of police encounters

The We See You mobile app has started development, and will be available starting in August for free. For more information on the mobile app or the crowdfunding campaign to make sure it remains free forever, visit http://weseeyou.app

About We See You: We See You LLC was started by Jason Lewis and Dmitri Love, the creators of the Bundil investment app that was featured on ABC's Shark Tank Season 10 where they accepted an investment offer from Keven O'Leary (Mr. Wonderful). The Uncle/nephew team saw an opportunity to use their technology skills to create a community video app to hopefully keep people safe during police encounters.

Contact:

Jason Lewis or Dmitri Love

We See You LLC

972-302-9019

[email protected]

SOURCE We See You LLC