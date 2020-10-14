"Shark Tank" Returns for a Twelfth Season With Kevin O'Leary and Special Guests

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Shark Tank," critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning unscripted series celebrating entrepreneurship, returns for its twelfth season. BigSpeak proudly announces Celebrity Keynote Speaker Kevin O'Leary again joins the "Sharks" to judge and invest in enthusiastic entrepreneurs.

After winning four consecutive Emmy Awards from 2014 to 2017 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, ABC is again including guest judges to join.

Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS, along with Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC, and one of only 16 female founders of $1billion companies will appear with Sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec. Alex Rodriguez, and Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND, also return.

"It's been exciting to watch Kevin O'Leary masterfully sift through all the wonderful ideas on the show. The best part is seeing how far he takes these brands with his sage wisdom and experiences," explains BigSpeak's EVP and Head of Talent Management, Ken Sterling. O'Leary is also a regular on CNBC and several other finance related TV shows.

About Kevin O'Leary:

O'Leary has invested over $8,500,000 in 40 companies across several industries in the over 131 episodes of "Shark Tank". He has a passion for financial literacy, mentoring small businesses and investing in women. O'Leary is also one of the top rated Keynote speakers on entrepreneurship and his virtual keynote insights are being facilitated by BigSpeak Speakers Bureau.

