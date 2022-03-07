Shark Tank Snack Favorite Rule Breaker Snacks Raising Capital via Crowdfunding

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark Tank star Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary took a bite out of a Rule Breaker Snacks cookie and burst into a smile exclaiming "Wow!". Reaction from the other Sharks ran along similar lines. While founder Nancy Kalish didn't walk away with a deal, she left knowing she was on to something big.

The Sharks were understandably impressed. That's because All Rule Breaker Snacks are free from: wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, fish and shellfish, coconut and sesame. Not stopping there, all products are made in a certified gluten-free bakery free from all the above allergens. All Rule Breaker Snacks are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher certified by KOF-K. They contain no preservatives or artificial flavors.

The first rule broken by this female founder was producing snacks that are good for people yet taste great. It's common knowledge that foods that are good for us are usually flavor challenged. Nancy thought ahead and leveraged tasty all-natural plant-based ingredients to deliver a line of snacks that relieve consumers of the burden of guilt often felt after plowing through a whole bag of treats in record time.

The company's products are sold in over 3,500 retail locations increasing to 4,800 by the end of 2022. Direct to consumer sales account for nearly half of revenue and Rule Breaker Snacks is frequently an Amazon's "Top Choice" in vegan and gluten-free cookies, and allergen-free cookies.

About Rule Breaker Snacks

Founder & CEO Nancy Kalish is a certified health coach and former health journalist for major national publications, including Prevention, Health, O (The Oprah) Magazine, Real Simple, and The New York Times. After interviewing hundreds of doctors and nutritionists, she knew exactly what to eat to be healthy. But she's always had a HUGE sweet tooth. She longed for a healthy treat she could feel good about eating but that didn't taste, well, healthy. So she got busy in her Brooklyn kitchen and after a year, she'd created a crazy good brownie made from chickpeas (yes, beans!). In 2015, she commercialized that recipe and launched Rule Breaker Snacks.

