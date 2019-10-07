SharkNinja Sues Tristar Products and Emeril Lagasse for Patent Infringement

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja Operating LLC (SharkNinja), an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®, filed a complaint on Friday against Tristar Products, Inc. and Emeril Lagasse in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida for infringement of three U.S. patents related to its Ninja® Foodi® pressure cooker kitchen appliance.

The Ninja® Foodi® is a revolutionary cooking product that features the functionality of both a pressure cooker and air fryer. It was first released in September 2018 and quickly gained a loyal following from consumers and enthusiast in kitchens across the United States. Since its initial launch last year, SharkNinja has added several new additions to its Ninja® Foodi® lineup that are available online and at retail locations throughout the country.

SharkNinja's complaint alleges that Tristar's "Emeril Lagasse Pressure AirFryer," which came to the market approximately a year after Foodi®, infringes three of its United States patents: U.S. Patent No. 10,390,656; U.S. Patent No. 10,413,121; and U.S. Patent No. 10,413,122.

In the lawsuit, SharkNinja is seeking damages resulting from Tristar's patent infringement and a court order barring sale of the Emeril Lagasse Pressure AirFryer. SharkNinja intends to aggressively defend its intellectual property against infringers seeking to steal the innovations and goodwill that SharkNinja has developed in connection with its Ninja® Foodi®.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

