Sharky Laguana Joins Fetii as Investor, Advisory Board Member

Sharky Laguana is the CEO and Founder of Bandago , a passenger van rental company that specializes in 15-passenger vans (Fetii's vehicle of choice) and operates in 13 major cities across the US, including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Austin. In addition to running Bandago, Laguana serves on the board of the American Car Rental Association, is a mayoral appointee to the San Francisco Small Business Commission, was an early investor and advisor to Scoot Networks (a San Francisco-based scooter service), and has invested in and advised several tech startups.

Sharky Laguana joins existing Fetii advisors Ashok Kumar and Joseph Kopser . Kumar served in multiple executive positions at Verizon including CTO of Digital Transformation and VP of FiOS. Kopser is a mobility expert best known as the Co-Founder and former CEO of RideScout, a ridesharing platform acquired by Mercedes-Benz.

"We are attempting to create an all-star team that can provide the proper insights and perspectives as we scale. With Sharky's addition, our vehicle acquisition strategy benefits tremendously," said Matthew Iommi , Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Fetii. "Sharky's experience with our vehicle of choice, the 15-passenger transit van, opens many avenues for us as the company enters into new markets."

"In addition to Sharky's vehicle expertise and resources," added Justin Rath , Co-founder, and Co-CEO of Fetii, "he is well connected in the Bay Area and can make impactful introductions to investors, advisors, and partners."

Fetii Inc. is a SaaS mobility company that utilizes a network of 15-passenger vehicles to service groups and businesses with on-demand group transportation. It aims to create the world's first group-focused rideshare service that relieves congestion while offering a state-of-the-art user experience. Fetii looks to improve the lives of individuals and businesses by solving one of society's most pressing issues: traffic congestion.

Fetii services two segments: groups (Fetii Group) and businesses (Fetii Business). Fetii Group utilizes an iOS and Android app to connect vehicles with groups who need to get from Point A to Point B. Fetii Business connects vehicles with businesses and organizations that need transportation services for employees, clients, customers, etc. Movability , Central Texas' first and only transportation management association, partnered with Fetii earlier this year to offer the group rideshare service to its portfolio of corporate members in the State of Texas.

