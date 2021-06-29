Sharon Hoffman of Better Nutritionals Recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Los Angeles Award Finalist

Sharon was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges for his unstoppable drive and success, building Better Nutritionals into the largest starchless gummy manufacturer globally. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Sharon embodies Better Nutritionals' brand promise of "Always Be Better," as he continuously strives for improvement and is always on the path to setting and reaching the next great milestone. Sharon's tireless dedication and boundless creative vision led to him identifying the need for a superior, world class contract manufacturing facility for supplements, founding Better Nutritionals as a result, and growing it to breathtaking heights of success. He spearheaded the construction of 18,500 sqft pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility in 2017. Since then, the business has grown from 7 employees to 700+, added 420,000 sqft, and revenue has increased by 25,000%.

Perhaps most notably, Sharon has built the company on the foundational value of caring for its community, including each and every employee, partner and end customer. Better Nutritionals sets the industry standards in customer-centricity, quality, safety, and innovation on a global level, with Sharon at the helm, based on his belief that there are no bad teams, only bad leaders. As such, he has built a diverse and lean leadership team, bound by the shared mission of making the highest quality products with integrity for better, accessible human health.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as a finalist for one of the most prestigious awards in business, "says Sharon, "I also see this as a tribute for all of Better Nutritionals. I learned early on that there's only one way to ensure that everything we create reflects our values and meets our high standards, and that is a group of people wholeheartedly dedicated to creating exceptionally great, enduring products with intent. This is just the start of the accomplishments that we will be able to achieve together and the best is yet to be."

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 29 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation.

In Greater Los Angeles, sponsors also include Marsh & Tangram, Avitas Wealth Management, Cresa, Donnelly Financial Solutions and Olmstead Williams Communications

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

