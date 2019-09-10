Sharon K. Baker, RN, MS, NE-BC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon K. Baker, RN, MS, NE-BC is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Nurse for her outstanding contributions in the healthcare field.

Working as a RN in various hospital settings such as ICU, Neuroscience, float pool, oncology, and pulmonary, Ms. Sharon Baker was inspired to study in healthcare by her own personal experiences. When she was young, she spent quite a bit of time in hospitals as a patient and was deeply affected by the care she received from her own nurses. While nursing was an easy choice, Ms. Baker admits that it is a difficult field to work. In her 41 years of experience, she has learned that you must be passionate about what you do, if not everything you do. Currently, Ms. Baker is the Nurse Manager for infusion areas and inpatient/ambulatory IC patients. Dedicated to her craft, Ms. Baker hires, mentors, and ensures that all nurses have the highest skill levels in order to maintain quality patient care while maintaining a specific dollar amount budget over $2 million dollars, identifying variances as needed and ensuring all equipment is cost effective as well as top of the line when caring for patients, and identifying new programs for potential growth to assist the community needs.

Ms. Baker received her associate's degree in Nursing from Lincoln Land Community College, and continued on to receive her master's, and then a Baccalaureate of Science in Nursing from the University of Colorado's School of Nursing.

To further her professional development, Ms. Baker is an active member of ANA (American Nursing Association), CNA (Colorado Nurses Association), AONL (Association of Nurse Leaders that also has a Colorado Branch), and AANN (American Association of Neuroscience Nurses) where she is a secretary and President of the organization.

When Ms. Baker is not in the workplace, she enjoy gardening, reading, taking long walks, and spending time with my grandchildren, husband, and elderly mother. Additionally, she likes to savor a good book.

Ms. Baker dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her Dad, William Sykes and thanks her Mom, Lorene Sykes for her continuing love and belief in her. She also thanks her "wonderful husband, Alan Baker, her partner in life, and two colleagues who have been on the journey of nursing with her and believed in her every step of the way: Jennifer Faber-Gerling RN NP and Joy Wahl RN BSN.

