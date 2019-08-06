Sharp Announces 13 New Monochrome Multifunction Printers That Join Award-Winning MFP Product Family

Using the available MFP Voice feature with Amazon Alexa, users can ask the MFP to make copies or scan a document. The new models also easily integrate with today's complex network environments and offer quick access to an expanded list of cloud services that include Box and Dropbox. Additionally, Adobe Embedded Print Engine technology enables users to direct print PDF files from a variety of sources with greater performance and rendering accuracy. Sharp's new Application Portal allows administrators to easily add new applications and update existing ones right from the touchscreen of the MFP.

All 13 models deliver leading-edge security features, such as firmware attack prevention and a self-recovery capability, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state. An application whitelisting feature helps protect the machine's file system from unauthorized access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select settings at the device using Active Directory® Group Policy.

"We are excited to offer this new lineup of monochrome MFPs that not only offers great features but also delivers consistency throughout the product family," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Our focus continues to be about providing quality products that deliver superior productivity and ease-of-use. We're proud to continue that tradition with this new lineup of monochrome Advanced and Essentials series models."

The following models will be available for shipment in late August via authorized Sharp dealers and direct sales channels:

Advanced Series Workgroup Models

MX-M3071 – 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3070

– 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3070 MX-M3571 – 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3570

– 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3570 MX-M4071 – 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4070

– 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4070 MX-M5071 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5070

– 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5070 MX-M6071 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-M6070

Essentials Series Workgroup Models

MX-M2651 – 26 ppm; replaces the MX-M2630

– 26 ppm; replaces the MX-M2630 MX-M3051 – 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3050

– 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3050 MX-M3551 – 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3550

– 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3550 MX-M4051 – 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4050

– 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4050 MX-M5051 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5050

– 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5050 MX-M6051 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-M6050

Advanced Series Desktop Models

MX-B376W – 37 ppm; replaces the MX-B355W

– 37 ppm; replaces the MX-B355W MX-B476W – 47 ppm; replaces the MX-B455W

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including the advanced MX Series multifunction printer (MFP), that help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity. Sharp MFPs feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

