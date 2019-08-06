Sharp Announces 13 New Monochrome Multifunction Printers That Join Award-Winning MFP Product Family
New lineup includes eleven workgroup models that support 11" x 17" and two desktop models that support letter-legal, all leveraging Sharp's latest technology
Aug 06, 2019, 10:30 ET
MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), announces 11 new Advanced and Essentials Series workgroup MFPs, as well as two new Advanced Series desktop MFPs for the technology-driven workplace. All the new models are built using Sharp's latest controller technology and share Sharp's award-winning, easy-to-use touchscreen display, common across 30+ models in the lineup. The new models also offer available voice control features, greater cloud integration, leading-edge security and more.
Using the available MFP Voice feature with Amazon Alexa, users can ask the MFP to make copies or scan a document. The new models also easily integrate with today's complex network environments and offer quick access to an expanded list of cloud services that include Box and Dropbox. Additionally, Adobe Embedded Print Engine technology enables users to direct print PDF files from a variety of sources with greater performance and rendering accuracy. Sharp's new Application Portal allows administrators to easily add new applications and update existing ones right from the touchscreen of the MFP.
All 13 models deliver leading-edge security features, such as firmware attack prevention and a self-recovery capability, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state. An application whitelisting feature helps protect the machine's file system from unauthorized access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select settings at the device using Active Directory® Group Policy.
"We are excited to offer this new lineup of monochrome MFPs that not only offers great features but also delivers consistency throughout the product family," said Shane Coffey, Vice President, Product Management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Our focus continues to be about providing quality products that deliver superior productivity and ease-of-use. We're proud to continue that tradition with this new lineup of monochrome Advanced and Essentials series models."
The following models will be available for shipment in late August via authorized Sharp dealers and direct sales channels:
Advanced Series Workgroup Models
- MX-M3071 – 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3070
- MX-M3571 – 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3570
- MX-M4071 – 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4070
- MX-M5071 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5070
- MX-M6071 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-M6070
Essentials Series Workgroup Models
- MX-M2651 – 26 ppm; replaces the MX-M2630
- MX-M3051 – 30 ppm; replaces the MX-M3050
- MX-M3551 – 35 ppm; replaces the MX-M3550
- MX-M4051 – 40 ppm; replaces the MX-M4050
- MX-M5051 – 50 ppm; replaces the MX-M5050
- MX-M6051 – 60 ppm; replaces the MX-M6050
Advanced Series Desktop Models
- MX-B376W – 37 ppm; replaces the MX-B355W
- MX-B476W – 47 ppm; replaces the MX-B455W
About Sharp Electronics Corporation
Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.
About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America
Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including the advanced MX Series multifunction printer (MFP), that help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity. Sharp MFPs feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.
For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.
