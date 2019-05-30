Sharp® Home Electronics Company of America Joins Nationwide Marketing Group

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Marketing Group announced today that Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA) will begin offering a wide line of kitchen appliances through its members' stores beginning this summer.

"We're excited to work together with Sharp to bring this innovative new line of major home appliance products to our membership, now and in the future, and look forward to welcoming them to our biannual PrimeTime event this August," said Tom Hickman, Nationwide Marketing Group's president and chief member advocate.

Nationwide Marketing Group works closely with over 5,500 of its members, operating in more than 14,000 storefronts across the United States and Canada. Sharp will work closely with Nationwide to provide thousands of independent business owners across North America with industry-leading products and technology.

"This business relationship is an opportunity for Sharp to reach new dealers, provide them access to cutting-edge technology and home appliances, and build long-term customer relationships with local communities," said Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of sales & marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "We are excited to start this journey with Nationwide and look forward to thriving together."

Sharp's patented built-in Microwave Drawers, Countertop Microwave Ovens and Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens will be available via Nationwide in a range of sizes, wattages and finishes. In addition, the brand's SuperSteam+, 3 in 1 Oven and Induction Cooktops also join the line of available appliances, as well as European Convection Wall Ovens, which add a modern and elegant touch to any kitchen.1

"The entire team is dedicated to promoting Simply Better Living across the U.S., and this business relationship with Nationwide provides us with a powerful opportunity to share new cooking appliances that are simple to use, better than the competition, and supports one's choice to live a healthier lifestyle," said Jim Sanduski, president, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA).

With a series of new and innovative products set to release later in 2019, Sharp offers Nationwide members the ability to expand their kitchen product offerings with Sharp's latest and greatest products.

"Sharp has long been a leader in cooking innovation, and their expansion into induction and built-in wall ovens is an exciting next step for the brand," said Patrick Maloney, senior vice president of appliances for Nationwide Marketing Group. "We are thrilled that Sharp has chosen to offer these products first through independent retailers and appreciate the opportunity this channel management strategy brings our members."

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With over 5,500 members who operate more than 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN, together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation was named one of the 20 Most Loved Companies globally, received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appears on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list.2 Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, Healsio and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

[1] Inventory will vary by member dealer location.

[2] Sources: Buyology Inc., 2012; APCO Worldwide, 2013; Forbes, 2017; thomsonreuters.com

