Sharp Introduces Massive 8K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Display

The 8K monitor packs in 33 million pixels, four times more than a 4K panel, creating vivid image quality and realistic depth and texture for an incredibly immersive effect, putting you right inside the scene. Employing a wide-color-gamut color filter and optimized LED backlight phosphors, the display reproduces improved gradations of red, blue and green in the pixels. This allows it to deliver brilliant clarity and is perfect for environments that require exceptional detail, including corporate lobbies, showrooms, museums and video production.

"We're excited to offer our largest display with the highest image quality to date, creating an incredibly immersive effect that puts the user right inside the scene," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning & Marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging & Information Company of America. "Delivering overwhelming reality never seen before on a display, the new 8K display highlights the long history of innovation at Sharp and provides additional value for customers who want the very best."

The 8M-B120C provides continuous operation for up to 16 hours a day and is embedded with 70-watt, multi-speaker audio system. The display comes with flexible installation and easy connection via a single HDMI cable and a LAN port that allows you to connect the monitor to a PC. It can also connect to four PCs via video cables to show content on one large screen. In addition, it comes bundled with a floor stand and wall-mounting brackets.

The new 8K display is available on a special-order basis and orders may be placed immediately.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling brand for unit sales of 60"+ non-touch and touch-enabled Professional Flat Panel Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, December 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

