Sharp Introduces the Synappx™ mDesk Experience

According to a recent survey by Global Workplace Analytics , a research-based consulting firm, 75 million Americans have been working from home during COVID-19 and 25 - 30 percent will be working from home multiple days a week by the end of 2021. Additionally, workers also think that they would have a greater likelihood of success if they had more of the tools and resources to do their jobs when working from home.

"As many more of us have learned over the past few months, working from home has its joys, yet it also has its struggles. One that can be easily solved is eliminating the complexity around launching the myriad of daily virtual meetings," said Vince Jannelli, Associate VP, Software Product Management at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "With the Synappx mDesk experience, users can now start and manage meetings all from an easy-to-use, single meeting launcher, regardless of location or device."

The Synappx mDesk experience brings the core value of Synappx Meeting into the virtual workplace, simplifying web conferences and enhancing collaborative creativity. It provides users with a convenient snapshot of their daily activities, from which they can choose to start any meeting with a single click. No need to look any further for meeting times, URLs or meeting IDs. Additionally, a countdown timer reminds users to start on time. During a meeting, Synappx Meeting provides easy access to meeting materials, shortcuts and agenda tracking. At the close of a meeting, sessions can be ended on time with a simple click.

The Synappx mDesk experience is currently available to all new and existing Synappx Go customers who can access it by downloading the latest Synappx Meeting application (V2.1) from the Microsoft, Apple or Google Play App Store.

For more information, including technical specifications, please visit the main Synappx page.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and smart office systems. Sharp has been named to Fortune magazine's 2020 World's Most Admired Company List, a ranking of the world's most respected and reputable companies.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including its new Synappx™ family of collaboration applications that help address the workforce's increased expectation of secure accessibility, ease of use and mobility; its full line of multifunction printers (MFPs); and professional display products, including the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display system.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at business.sharpusa.com.

