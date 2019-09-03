Sharp Introduces Value-Priced, 4K Ultra HD Interactive Whiteboard Line

The new 70" Class (69 ½" diagonal) PN-CE701H, 75" Class (74 ½" diagonal) PN-C751H and 86" Class (85 9/16" diagonal) PN-C861H interactive displays are equipped with many standard features of the AQUOS BOARD interactive display line, plus some advanced features to make lectures, presentations or lessons more creative and collaborative.

Ultra HD 4K resolution allows instructors to grab students' attention by capturing still and video images, as well as small text and complex graphics. Additionally, wireless connectivity eliminates the need for tangled wires or adapters. Simply touching the screen allows a portable Windows® or Android™ device to immediately download an app that lets it send images wirelessly to the monitor. Front-facing inputs also add connectivity convenience. A built-in whiteboard and whiteboard launcher allow for instant note taking and drawing with a single tap. An overlay function allows instructors to annotate photos and videos directly on the screen to save and share.

"We are pleased to offer this innovative, visually stunning and easy-to-use line of interactive whiteboards for the classroom," said Gary Bailer, director of Product Management for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This line includes many of the advanced features typically found in our premium interactive displays, such as 4K Ultra HD resolution and wireless connectivity, but at a more affordable cost."

All three PN-C series AQUOS BOARD interactive displays are now available for shipment.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Interactive Touch Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

