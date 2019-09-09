Sharp is Awarded Premier Inc. Group Purchasing Agreement

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier Inc. in the Managed Print Services (MPS) category. Effective August 1, 2019, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for multifunction printer (MFP) equipment, software and services.

"This purchase agreement will allow hospitals and institutions utilizing the contract to reduce inefficiencies and expenses," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "By simplifying access to our award-winning MFP technology, we hope to allow Premier members to gain more productivity in the workplace and ultimately help them focus on what is more important, providing outstanding health care in their communities."

Sharp offers a wide array of advanced technology products for use in hospital reception areas, patient rooms, administrative offices, and teaching environments. Recognized as one of the leaders in document security, Sharp MFPs help ensure patient records are kept secure. The contract enables SIICA's direct sales division Sharp Business Systems, and Sharp authorized dealers to provide an in-depth assessment of a company's printing costs and practices in order to reduce overhead and free up resources to focus on core business initiatives.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was recently honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

