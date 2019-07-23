Sharp Launches Next Generation 4K Aquos Board® Interactive Display Systems

Sharp's new 85" Class (84 9/16" diagonal) PN-L851H, 75" Class (74 1/16" diagonal) PN-L751H and 65" Class (64 1/2" diagonal) PN-L651H interactive displays are built for users who need the ability to deploy easy-to-operate, high resolution meeting communication The 4K Ultra HD (3,840 X 2,160) resolution allows meeting participants to see details and small text, making it a great choice for demanding professional settings where precision is important, such as architecture or engineering firms.

"These next generation interactive displays are the logical next step in the evolution of the AQUOS BOARD interactive display brand," said Bob Madaio, Vice President of Marketing, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This series provides organizations with better, more intuitive functionality in the meeting space than ever before."

The displays' InGlass™ touch technology provides a semi-flat surface that allows for more comfortable writing with a more accurate touch response. And the SHARP Touch Viewer™ application, which runs on an optional Windows PC, allows for easy manipulation of different types of files, including Microsoft Office® applications, videos and web pages. Since the LCD panel recognizes up to 20 touch points, multiple people can use their finger or touch pen to add input to projects. Additionally, onscreen content, including handwritten notes, can be shared simultaneously with up to 50 devices.

The pre-installed, built-in controller allows the user to operate the whiteboard easily without the need to connect to a dedicated PC. When the main unit is started, the interactive whiteboard launcher is displayed automatically. Users can then simply touch the icons on the screen for instant access to the features they want to use. The SHARP Display Connect™ wireless software allows the screen of any Windows® PC or Android mobile device to be wirelessly projected. Users can capture the screen wirelessly projected on the screen, then add annotations to that captured image with the Sharp Pen-on-Paper® experience, which gives writing a natural feel as if using a traditional pen on paper.

The new interactive whiteboards recently received a "Best of Show" award at InfoComm 2019, joining the other award-winning models in the Sharp AQUOS BOARD interactive display line.

The PN-L751H and PN-L651H AQUOS BOARD interactive display systems will begin shipping in early July 2019, while the PN-L851H will be available to ship in August 2019.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including professional and commercial displays. Through U.S. Professional Display Distributor sales channels, Sharp is the top selling volume and revenue share brand of 60"+ Professional Flat Panel Interactive Touch Displays.* Sharp's professional and commercial displays are specially engineered for business applications and are offered in a wide range of sizes and varying capabilities. From high-impact displays for digital signage, to state-of-the-art ultra-narrow bezel video walls, to the award-winning AQUOS BOARD® interactive display systems, Sharp commercial and professional displays help you communicate, collaborate and disseminate information brilliantly. For more information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

*Results based on PMA Research, the large screen displays experts, U.S. Distributor Flat Panel Tracking Service report, January 2019. Results are not an endorsement of Sharp. Any reliance on these results is at the third party's own judgement and/or responsibility. Visit pmaresearch.com for more information.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

