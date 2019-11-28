Sharp, Samsung & LG 4K TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Best 4K HDR & Smart TV Deals Reviewed by Retail Fuse

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a comparison of the best smart 4K TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019. Access instant Black Friday & Cyber Monday savings on LG, Samsung and Sharp 55",60" and 65" 4K TVs by clicking the links below.

Best 4K TV deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday & Cyber Monday page and Walmart Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LG 65UK6360PTE is an ultra-thin 4K TV that offers HD video quality with sharp and bright colors. It offers unique features such as AI ThinQ with integrated Google Assistant, HDR TV technology, and wireless sound. Samsung and Sharp are other brands that offer smart TVs in the 55 inch and 65 inch range.

What's noteworthy about Black Friday deals? Black Friday deals are typically offered with sizable discounts to increase overall sales. Last year, online retailers hoped to draw shoppers away from Toys R Us by listing toy deals with an average discount of 31 percent, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

Long lines and heavy traffic continue to push Black Friday shoppers away from physical stores and towards the more convenient online portals. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that in 2018, 41.4 million people conducted their shopping online during the holiday sales period, while only 34.7 million people shopped exclusively in stores.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Fuse