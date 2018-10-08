Sharp® Superheated Steam Countertop Oven to Be Sold at PC Richard & Son

"Sharp is committed to Simply Better Living, and by making superheated steam cooking more affordable and accessible, we are making it easier to make healthy choices." said Jim Sanduski, President, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA). "We're excited to work with PC Richard & Son both in store and online, and together we hope to deliver the benefits of superheated steam cooking to every kitchen counter in the tri-state area and Pennsylvania."

The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven combines superheated steam and conventional, radiant heat in all cooking modes – delivering on consumers' desire to save time, money and energy. With temperatures up to 485°F, the power of superheated steam allows for food to be both crispy and browned on the outside while remaining juicy, tender and delicious on the inside.

The powerful, low-profile, pizzeria style, countertop oven is capable of cooking sheet-pan meals for the family, delicate seafood dishes, and even 12-inch personal pizzas to crispy perfection with 485°F superheated steam.

"We have 66 showrooms, three distribution centers, and two service centers dedicated to providing our customers a superior experience with our hand-picked brands and ever expanding categories such as appliances and housewares." said Alex Piligian, Director of Merchandising, Major Appliances for P.C. Richard & Son. "We believe our customers will find great benefit and convenience in this new countertop oven from Sharp."

"Our new Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is more than a new appliance, it is a whole new way to cook. It is simple to use, better than the competition, and can support your choice to live a healthier lifestyle," said Peter Weedfald, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. "Our relationship with P.C. Richard & Son is based on their honesty, integrity and reliability. Trusted appliance experts for more than 109 years, P.C. Richard and Son is a trusted partner with the in-store customer experience to bring our Superheated Steam Countertop Oven to the tri-state area."

Weedfald continues: "We believe in 5 reasons why everyone should invest in the Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven."

1. Not a Traditional Steamer or Steam Oven

Regular steam is just over 212°F. More than twice as hot, 485°F is higher than you would normally roast chicken or bake cookies. It is time to rethink steam.





2. Instant On. No Preheating. No Defrosting

The low profile and compact cavity heats up very quickly and keeps your food closer to the heating elements for better cooking performance.





3. Five Simple and Versatile Cooking Modes

Broil/Grill, Bake/Reheat, Pizza, Warm and Toast





4. Perfect for Sheet Pan Cooking

Each almost 40% larger than a standard, quarter size sheet pan, use both the broiling pan and crisper tray at the same time to cook for a crowd with less to clean.





5. The Ultimate, Everyday Cooking Appliance

Save your big oven for the holidays! The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven will be your everyday oven!

The Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (SSC0586DS) joins Sharp's premium built-in SuperSteam+TM Built-In Wall Oven (SSC3088AS), leading the way in superheated steam. Sharp has sold over 2 million superheated steam ovens globally since 2004.

The Sharp Superheated Steam Countertop Oven is now available at all New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania PC Richard & Son locations, as well as on PCRichard.com with an expected retail price of $399.

For more information about the Superheated Steam Countertop Oven (SSC0586DS) please visit www.SharpUSA.com. For more information about SHCA, please visit www.SharpUSA.com.

About Sharp Home Electronics Company of America (SHCA)

SHCA is the U.S. Consumer Products Group of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. sales subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, a worldwide developer and manufacturer of one-of-a-kind premium technology products. SHCA includes the manufacturing of certain Home Appliances in Memphis, TN together with the sales & marketing and servicing of Home Electronics in the United States. Leading products include Sharp Carousel®, Microwave Drawer™, SuperSteam+™ ovens, and Plasmacluster® Ion air purifiers. Sharp Corporation received a 2018 Thomson Reuters TOP 100 Global Technology Leader Award, and appears on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2017 list*. Learn more at http://www.sharpusa.com/.

*Sources: Forbes, 2017; thomsonreuters.com

Sharp, Carousel, Microwave Drawer, SuperSteam+, Plasmacluster, Healsio and all related trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation and/or its affiliated companies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

