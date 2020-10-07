Sharp Tooling Solutions Recognized by Lockheed Martin as an Elite Supplier

Michigan Congressman Paul Mitchell is quoted; "Congratulations to Sharp Tooling Solutions for being recognized by Lockheed Martin as an Elite Supplier. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I understand how important it is for those who serve in our armed forces to have the best equipment possible, and I'm proud of the many people and companies in Michigan's 10th district that support our military. Thanks to Sharp Tooling Solutions' outstanding work and vital contributions to the F-35 program, Michigan maintains its reputation as the Arsenal of Democracy and our armed forces continue to be the world's best."

About Lockheed Martin – Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit their website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

About Sharp Tooling Solutions – Located in Romeo Michigan, Sharp is AS9100 certified and a full-service supplier to aircraft and defense OEM companies. Sharp employees over 70 dedicated, highly skilled associates that produce world class products utilizing cutting edge technologies. To learn more about Sharp, visit: www.sharptoolingsolutions.com.

