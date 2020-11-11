"Sharpening Your Competitive Edge" Is the Key to Sales Success in the Fourth Quarter and Beyond

The insights are at the heart of a free whitepaper, "Sharpening Your Competitive Edge During the Pandemic," which sales leaders can download by clicking here.

To help The Brooks Group validate its findings, it turned to the more than 800 sales executives who participated in our virtual forums, as well as responded to our Sales Leadership Surveys, conducted from March through July of 2020 to track dynamic trends during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this whitepaper, The Brooks Group returned to these leaders to see how the lingering effects of 2020 were shaping their current and future sales planning activities. Among the findings addressed in the whitepaper was a stark dichotomy: Though 33 percent of companies have clawed their way to a significant recovery, most sales leaders indicated that their sales formula will need to continue to be tweaked well into the new year in order to effectively profit as the pandemic drags on.

"The fourth quarter of any year is traditionally known as a time for planning for the upcoming year, evaluating teams and setting targets, and is often accompanied by a slow-down in sales . But the fourth quarter of 2020 certainly has added challenges, compounded of course by the pandemic and the recent election cycle," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "In order to make sense of this turbulent world and to consider what a return to normal would look like, we have created this whitepaper as our effort to put our 40 years of experience to work for sales leaders who need a beacon of understanding to get through the fog of the future."

In addition to the whitepaper, The Brooks Group has refocused many of its sales consulting and sales training offerings so they can be delivered virtually and updated regularly, to reflect the changing face of the sales landscape. To learn more about these efforts, click here.

