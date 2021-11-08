Sharply Rising Equipment Values Being Pushed By Steep Inventory Declines Across Industries

The key metric used in this reporting is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions.

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in the used heavy-duty truck, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. The latest report demonstrates how decreasing inventory levels have affected the values for major equipment manufacturers with the agricultural, construction, and heavy-duty truck industries.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Auction values for heavy-duty trucks increased 66.7% YOY, with average values going from $28,000 last October to $47,000 this October. Asking values were up 48.4% YOY with average values also increasing nearly $20,000 YOY.

Freightliner is the top manufacturer in terms of used sleeper truck inventory, and in October, inventory dropped to just over 2,100 sleeper trucks. The 71.8% YOY inventory decline has strongly contributed to the 77.4% YOY value increase in Freightliner sleeper trucks.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Flattening values for the construction market, an ongoing trend since May 2021 , continued into October. The Sandhills EVI shows that auction values for construction equipment were up 17% YOY, while asking values increased 11.4% YOY.

Crawler excavators displayed the largest YOY asking value increase within the construction market, according to the Sandhills EVI. Caterpillar, the manufacturer with the most used crawler excavator inventory, asking values were up 11.3% YOY for this category in October. Used Cat crawler excavator inventory dropped by 37.5% YOY.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

The Sandhills EVI shows used farm equipment values up in October 2021 compared to October 2020 . Auction values increased 13.5% YOY and asking values were up 7.9% YOY.

compared to . Auction values increased 13.5% YOY and asking values were up 7.9% YOY. The 300-horsepower and greater tractor category posted the largest overall asking value YOY variance within the ag market. John Deere is the inventory leader in the high-horsepower category and saw a 43% YOY inventory decline in October. The Sandhills EVI charted a 14.1% YOY asking value increase for John Deere's high horsepower tractors.

