Sharp's Debbie Tyler Recognized as NJBIZ 2022 Leader in Law

For the past 13 years, Debbie has paved the way with immense improvements to enhance the legal functions to effectively support the diverse businesses of Sharp. Having worked within the legal team during her tenure at Sharp, she has become a critical team member of the organization. Debbie has served in various integral roles, advising multiple business teams within the Sharp family, leading major internal investigations, negotiating deals, overseeing litigation and more. In addition to her contributions to the business at Sharp, she has been instrumental in the development of Sharp's first employee resource group (WISE: Women Influencing Sharp's Evolution), where she has inspired the professional development of women and empowered management to cultivate a more diverse and inclusive workforce. She has also recently played a pivotal role in launching an employee mentorship program. Outside of Sharp, Debbie is an active volunteer in a number of charitable organizations in Bergen County.

"This recognition could not be more well-deserved. Her commitment and impact on Sharp has led the business through some of the most challenging times, and for that we are so grateful to have her as part of the Sharp family," said Jeff Ashida, President, and CEO of Sharp Electronics Corporation USA. "In addition, her work and impact extend beyond Sharp and has helped support our local New Jersey communities by demonstrating a keen eye for the law and promoting growth and development."

The NJBIZ Leaders in Law Award celebrates New Jersey's legal professionals at all levels who contribute to the success of their companies as well as their communities. Honorees were chosen by a panel of independent judges with experience in the legal field. The selections were based on the nominees' involvement in their industries and communities, along with their achievements, knowledge and innovative ideas.

The list was officially announced on April 25th on the NJBIZ website and the honoree event will take place in-person on Tuesday May 24th.

