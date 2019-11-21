Shaun Del Grande to be Honored with Silicon Valley C-Suite of the Year Award

Shaun will be honored Thursday, November 21, at the annual Silicon Valley C-Suite of the Year Awards, in San Jose.

This year's awards honor the region's top chief executive officer, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief marketing officers and others who have demonstrated vital leadership and business savvy to guide their businesses to success.

Shaun began working with his father more than 20 years ago, growing the family business from one dealership into the largest privately held automotive group in the Bay Area comprising 15 brands and 13 dealerships today.

"I am tremendously grateful to be recognized in this year's C-Suite Awards, but the true credit belongs to our Leadership Team and 1,100+ team members who deliver a World-Class Guest experience on a daily basis, said Shaun Del Grande. "Congrats to the whole DGDG family!!"

The care and appreciation applied to DGDG customers is just as transparent within the community support provided by Shaun and the DGDG team through the DGDG Does Good Foundation, the charitable arm of the Del Grande Dealer Group.

By fostering a culture of giving within the DGDG family through partnerships with charitable organizations such as the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women campaign, Second Harvest Food Bank, and Sacred Heart, Shaun and the DGDG family support local charities and youth serving organizations, helping those less fortunate during times of need.

About Del Grande Dealer Group

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area's largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 15 brands and 13 dealerships in the Bay Area. DGDG's team of 1,100 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

