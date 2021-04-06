Shave with V Announces Personal Care Collaboration with Care Bears™

MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shave with V is set to launch their Care Bears™ collection just in time for spring. The collaboration is inspired by the empowerment, colorfulness, and positivity of the Care Bears.

The collection will feature bright, beautiful metal razor handles including gold for Funshine Bear, hot pink for Cheer Bear, and teal for Wish Bear. The packaging will showcase different Care Bears and be a great collectible item for fans in addition to being a fun, colorful travel case.

Shave with V will be also launching a premium rainbow shave butter to complement the razors and provide a smooth shave.

The entire "Care Bears" Shave with V collection will be available starting May 23rd at shavewithv.com

About Shave with V

Shave with V is a personal care company focused on high-end sustainable products for all generations. Shave with V handles are 100% metal and comes in palette of 12 colors in both shimmer and gloss finishes. All the packaging is Eco- friendly and acts as a travel carrying case.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment, formerly American Greetings Entertainment, is the owner for iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Packages from Planet X™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™. Cloudco Entertainment develops multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and extensive consumer merchandising programs that immerse children and adults in brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children's properties in the world. Fans of all ages love these huggable bears from Care-a-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed up with a long-running animated TV series and then made the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. More recently the Care Bears could be seen in Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGIanimated series launched in fall 2015 and the brand-new Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 2D animated series featuring an all-new look and mission for the bears, launched in 2019 on Tiny Pop in the UK and Boomerang and Cartoon Network in the US.

