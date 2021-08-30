Shavelogic and Manufacturing Leader Jabil Partner to Advance Production of Men's Razor

"In order to maintain the high level of quality needed for the product, we knew we needed to bring in an innovator and leader in consumer-packaged goods, robotics and automation. That's where Jabil comes in," said Wilson. "Their global reach, scale, supply chain resiliency and technology access are unparalleled — particularly in our industry."

"Jabil operates as if they are one-in-the-same with our company, and they think about the next generation of our needs and reach — which allows us to stay focused on innovation and quality of our products," added Miller. "Their values align with our mission to defy conventional wisdom, push boundaries, and produce the type of products we want to wake up to every day."

Jabil serves as an integral part of Shavelogic's diverse team of top-performing industry experts that together bring over 300 years of experience to the grooming company. The team's main focus is to increase the durability, reliability, and aesthetic properties of men's shaving products. After securing over 150 patents to date, the Shavelogic team is well on their way to forever changing how men shave.

"Shavelogic's strong research and development culture is driving meaningful consumer-centric innovation, which is disrupting the grooming industry," said Joe Stodola, chief commercial officer, Jabil Packaging Solutions. "Jabil is excited to contribute our expertise in automation, supply chain management and advanced conversion capabilities to support Shavelogic to achieve scale and win in the market on their journey of reimagining the razor."

About Shavelogic

Founded in 2009 by Rob Wilson and Duwayne Miller, Shavelogic spent more than 10 years conducting skincare research and securing more than 150 company patents before launching its inaugural SL5 shaving system in 2020. Defying competitor convention, the Dallas-based company is challenging the near -$11 billion global razor industry with its focus on high craftsmanship over a price-driven approach.

Now with a team that brings together seasoned shave industry veterans with technology-minded industrial designers and engineers, Shavelogic recently opened its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. to meet consumer demand as it rolls out national marketing efforts.

