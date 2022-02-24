Shawarma Press® Announces Further Expansion in Texas with Grand Opening of a Third Location at Walmart in Plano

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawarma Press, the first authentic shawarma franchise in the states, confirmed rapid expansion throughout Texas with a new location at Walmart in Plano. Located at 6001 N. Central Expressway near the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) campus and the many businesses surrounding it, the Mediterranean fast casual restaurant is the third Shawarma Press currently operating within Walmart stores, joining additional locations in San Antonio and Arlington. Co-founder Dr. Ehap Sabri, PhD, who is also an adjunct professor at UTD's school of Business, said additional restaurants will open inside Walmart stores in Texas this year, including an upcoming Shawarma Press in Georgetown near Austin, followed by Wichita Falls, Lufkin, and Temple.

Shawarma Press, the nation's first authentic shawarma franchise, announced an expansion plan to open 100 restaurants within Walmart stores in the next five years. The newly opened Shawarma Press location at Walmart in Plano is popular with students and residents near the University of Texas at Dallas campus. Additional locations are planned throughout Texas in 2022.

"Since we opened our first restaurant in Irving in 2017, we have been excited to be the first to introduce authentic shawarma to Texas," Sabri said. "During the next five years, our expansion plan is to open more than 100 Shawarma Press locations inside Walmart stores throughout the country to provide healthy and authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the masses."

With the new restaurant's proximity to UTD, students and faculty members as well as residents and businesses in the area are taking advantage of a vast selection of menu items for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catering. Breakfast is served on Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.-11a.m. and includes hummus, falafel, pancakes, hash browns, and the new steak, eggs, and cheese wraps. Open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for lunch and dinner, guests are frequently invited to sample shawarma, the signature Mediterranean wraps with thin slices of premium beef or all-natural chicken stacked in cone-like shapes and roasted on a rotisserie.

"Usually, when customers sample our shawarma, they are hooked!" said Shawarma Press CEO and co-founder Sawsan Abublan. "Some prefer traditional beef or chicken shawarmas, while others favor our fusion offerings such as the spicy Tandoori Press™ and the Tex-Mex Press™. Although we have only been open for a few weeks, it is rewarding to see many customers coming back after experiencing our authentic, made from scratch Mediterranean dishes for the first time."

In addition to the popular shawarma wraps, the menu includes a variety of appetizers such as grape leaf rolls, cheese and spinach pastries, French fries, falafel bites, and delicious homemade hummus that has quickly emerged as a customer favorite. Fresh salads, soups, bowls, and desserts such as premium baklava and ice cream are also available, along with vegan options and a handy, interactive nutrition calculator for anyone concerned about allergens or adhering to a special diet. According to Dr. Sabri who is also a marathon runner, the nutrition calculator includes a breakdown of all menu items on the company's website, www.shawarmapress.com , and is a helpful tool for him and other athletes.

"The Mediterranean Diet has been named the healthiest way to eat in 2022 based on rankings from US News and World Report," said Abublan. "We are proud to serve fresh, homemade menu items with only high-quality ingredients, including 100% natural chicken and premium beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics, while preparing and humanely handling everything according to Halal guidelines."

While some guests enjoy the ambience of the colorful, upbeat dining room, others are discovering the benefits of ordering takeout on the Shawarma Press native app. Those who download and order through the app can earn perks such as free food, money back, and other exclusive rewards.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Rhonda Price, TopFire Media, at (561) 371-9407

Proudly serving made from scratch, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, Shawarma Press incorporates shawarma into a variety of wraps, bowls, and platters, with additional homemade staples like falafel, hummus, and pastries. Shawarma Press serves up a diverse menu that bursts with authentic and fusion flavors to please a wide variety of palates from the conservative to the adventurous. The company stands true to its core values of Social Responsibility, Integrity, Trustworthiness, and Excellence. These values are also extended to its customers and community. The business engages with local charities to ease families' hunger and give back to the community, something that started locally, but one day will expand globally.

Customers can learn more, view the menu, or place orders online at https://shawarmapress.com. With its headquarters located at 400 East Royal Lane in Irving, Shawarma Press is rapidly expanding with ten locations planned throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida. For franchising information, visit https://shawarmapressfranchise.com/

SOURCE Shawarma Press