Shawmut Design and Construction Doubles Down on Delivering World-Class Client Service as Firm Positions for Accelerated Growth

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shawmut Design and Construction, a leading national construction management firm, announces a record revenue year as the company closes out 2019 expecting to hit $1.5 billion in revenue. The firm is doubling down on world-class client service by strengthening its leadership team with new roles as it positions for heightened growth, expecting to significantly beat its revenue record in 2020. The new leadership structure will allow Shawmut to preserve proven sector expertise while adding deep regional presence and local resources.

"As Shawmut continues to build on the vibrancy and success of its tripled revenue growth over the last ten years, we strive to deliver exceptional client service with precision, care, and best-in-class industry expertise," said Les Hiscoe, CEO of Shawmut. "Our investment in robust leadership development programs has allowed us to assemble the strongest regional leadership teams of industry veterans that average 20 years' experience at Shawmut. Together, these teams bring an unparalleled depth of knowledge, expertise, and continuity to our clients."

To position itself as a leader in every market it serves, Shawmut has created new regional leadership roles in its primary business hubs, including New England, New York Metro, and the West regions. Each new regional leadership role is assumed by seasoned, long-term Shawmut executives, whose individual contributions have directly impacted company growth. Effective immediately, Vice President Kevin Sullivan takes the helm for the entire New England region, with the company forecasting regional growth in every sector for 2020. Similarly, David Margolius will lead New York Metro, while Greg Skalaski will head up the West region. With the new regional leadership role in place for New York Metro, Shawmut is projecting 2020 year-over-year double-digit growth for the region. And, to support the accelerated growth in the West region, Shawmut has recently opened its second California office. Located in Irvine, CA, this new location will help the company capitalize on the burgeoning construction management community in Orange County.

As part of the company framework, regional leadership will partner with national center of excellence sector vice presidents to share knowledge, best practices, and technical expertise, thereby optimizing Shawmut's world-class client service nationwide. Together, they will partner across regions and sectors to bring the best of Shawmut's commercial construction capabilities to bear for all clients, sub-contractors, and the local communities the company serves. The national sector vice presidents include Randy Shelly, who continues to lead the Hospitality sector; Billy Pisani, who takes the helm for both the Retail and Luxury Homes sectors; and Ron Simoneau, who heads up the Education sector. As Shawmut expands its Health & Life Sciences, Tenant Interiors, and Cultural/Historic practices nationwide, new national sector leads will be named.

While significant 2020 market share growth is projected nationally for the Hospitality, Retail, Luxury Homes, and Education practices, Shawmut is eyeing key sector growth in each region. Specifically, the New England region will see a 40% growth in Hospitality and 45% growth in Retail by the end of 2020. For New York, Shawmut will double its Luxury Homes business and, with a vastly increasing roster of high-profile projects in the Education sector, the company will see that business grow in the market by a whopping 1250% in 2020. Building off the momentum of being named the Top Education Contractor in New England by ENR: Engineering News-Record, Shawmut will be launching an Education sector in the West region and will work to aggressively grow market share.

By leveraging its team of experienced leaders both regionally and by sector, Shawmut strengthens its organization and can better execute and deliver unparalleled client success and satisfaction.

About Shawmut Design and Construction

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.5 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As an ESOP (employee-owned) company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward thinking. Eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut has offices located in Boston, Providence, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Irvine. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

Media Contact:

Marie Cacciato

mcacciato@zozimus.com

SOURCE Shawmut Design and Construction

Related Links

https://www.shawmut.com

