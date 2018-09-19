Shawmut Design and Construction Names Next Generation of Leadership to Propel Growth on the West Coast and Beyond

"At Shawmut, we are constantly analyzing our business structure and finding new ways to tap into our employees' talents, with an eye to future growth and success," said Les Hiscoe, CEO of Shawmut. "As such, it is rewarding to elevate the next generation of leadership. Both Greg and David represent the very best of Shawmut by exemplifying strong leadership and industry expertise throughout their respective journeys at the company. I take great pride in being able to promote from within and it's a testament to the culture of talent development we've fostered over the years. I'm eager to see our presence continue to flourish on the West Coast and across the country as we aggressively break into new markets."

The creation of the vice president of Shawmut West role accompanies unprecedented growth for the firm's Los Angeles office. Since opening an official outpost in 2013, Shawmut Los Angeles has achieved exponential physical and financial growth, reporting a 200% increase in revenue and in staff over the past three years. This consistent expansion reflects Shawmut's healthy pipeline of high-profile retail, hotel, restaurant, and luxury residential projects on the West Coast as it looks to break into the academic and corporate interiors markets under Skalaski's leadership. The Los Angeles office has consistently been named a "Best Place to Work" and thanks to record growth, is hiring for positions across the board.

Skalaski's promotion to vice president of Shawmut West coincides with his 20-year anniversary at the firm. He previously served as vice president of retail and director of retail construction, overseeing operations across Shawmut's nine offices nationwide. Skalaski's reputation for guiding retail teams to create luxurious and innovative marquee projects for Shawmut—including Louis Vuitton's Rodeo Drive flagship in Los Angeles, 10 simultaneous retail buildouts at the Wynn in Las Vegas, and the Apple Cube in New York City—has earned him both internal and external accolades, including a spot on design:retail's "40 Under 40" list in 2016, recognizing his achievements and impact on the retail industry.

A fellow Shawmut executive and a 2017 ICSC CenterBuild "Rising Retail Leaders Under 40" honoree, Margolius brings 15 years of diverse industry experience to his new role as vice president of retail. Having served most recently as a project executive where he was the key owner liaison for some of Shawmut's most high-profile accounts including Apple, Tom Ford, and Uniqlo, Margolius will now focus on leading Shawmut's $250 million division nationwide, with a focus on New York, Chicago, Miami, and Boston. In addition to his new role, Margolius will continue his involvement in Shawmut's Diversity Leadership Council, leading the firm through its diversity and inclusion strategy and efforts.

This most recent shift in leadership represents a significant step in Shawmut's continued commitment to world-class client service and its growth as a talent-driven, leading-edge organization.

Shawmut Design and Construction is a $1.2 billion national construction management firm with a reputation for completing extremely complex and logistically challenging projects for the most high-profile clients in the industry. As an ESOP (employee-owned) company, Shawmut has created a culture of ownership, proactive solution-making, and forward thinking. Eighty percent of its business comes from repeat clients, proving there is a strong focus on building lasting partnerships. Shawmut's unique business model allows project teams to better service clients by focusing their specialized expertise within one of the following areas: Academic, Tenant Interiors, Cultural & Historic, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hotel, Luxury Homes, Restaurant, Retail, and Sports Venues. Shawmut has offices located in Boston, Providence, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.shawmut.com.

