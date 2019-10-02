Shawn Coughlin Named Next NABH President and CEO

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare (NABH) Board of Trustees has appointed Shawn Coughlin as its president and CEO beginning in January 2020.

Coughlin succeeds Mark Covall, who is retiring after more than 35 years with the association and 24 years as its president and CEO. The Board announced the succession plan in conjunction with its Fall Board Meeting in Washington.

"It has been a privilege to work closely for decades with the people who manage and provide life-saving behavioral healthcare services to some of the most vulnerable citizens in our country," Covall said. "For years, I've also enjoyed working with skilled and dedicated teams here in Washington who have helped expand our services and change U.S. public policy," he added. "The association is well-positioned to tackle America's serious mental health and substance use disorder challenges, and Shawn Coughlin has the energy, experience, commitment, and personality to take NABH to the next level."

Coughlin has served as NABH's executive vice president for government relations and public policy since January 2017. Before then, he served as one of the association's chief lobbyists on Capitol Hill.

"I am honored to serve as NABH's president and CEO after Mark's long and impressive tenure," Coughlin said. "Mark has been a mentor to me for nearly 20 years. His knowledge of—and passion for— improving mental health and addiction treatment services in the United States is unmatched," he added. "When you add to this his gift for relationship-building with our members and essential partners in Washington, you can understand how the association has grown in size and influence under his leadership. I thank him for building such a strong foundation for our team, and I'm excited to lead NABH into the future."

Covall will retire on Dec. 31, 2019 and will serve on NABH's Board for a two-year term. Coughlin will become president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2020.

