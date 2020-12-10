Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter Debuts MONOGRAM

"Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftmanship is often overlooked," shared Mr. Carter. "I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke. MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we're just getting started."

While MONOGRAM draws inspiration and adapts techniques from the cultivators who have come before, it also seeks to redefine the cannabis category by taking an individualistic approach to describing product experience. Launching with four numbered strains designated "light," "medium," or "heavy," MONOGRAM offers a clear and considered sensory description for every product within the line – from preroll to handroll to flower.

The newly introduced MONOGRAM strains – No. 88, No. 96, No. 70 and No. 01 – are currently available via the brand's three product classes:

THE OG HANDROLL – The first product of its kind, THE OG HANDROLL (SRP: $50 ) takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM Culture & Cultivation Ambassador DeAndre Watson . A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time.

– The first product of its kind, THE OG HANDROLL (SRP: ) takes inspiration from the smoke experience of a premium cigar, but implements a proprietary roll technique allowing the flower to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. Highly trained artisan rollers break the flower down by hand and roll using a time-honored process that was specially architected by MONOGRAM Culture & Cultivation Ambassador . A true work of art and craftsmanship that cannot be automated, the roll itself burns clean and clear every time. LOOSIES PREROLL PACK – The LOOSIES PREROLL PACK (SRP: $40 ) contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease. Each is filled with flower that has been produced to exacting standards to ensure a premium experience. The packaging itself makes a statement and reflects the magic held within: bold, convenient, top-shelf quality – wherever, whenever.

– The LOOSIES PREROLL PACK (SRP: ) contains four 0.4g prerolls that have been individually wrapped to foster communal smoking with ease. Each is filled with flower that has been produced to exacting standards to ensure a premium experience. The packaging itself makes a statement and reflects the magic held within: bold, convenient, top-shelf quality – wherever, whenever. FLOWER – Available in 2g and 4g jars, MONOGRAM FLOWER (SRP: $40 & $70 ) is cannabis perfected. Grown in small batches to maintain control and quality, each flower is hand-selected and hand-finished by MONOGRAM experts to provide the best possible experience, from grow to smoke. The bold packaging provides a showcase piece, while keeping the cannabis fresh and protected from UV light.

MONOGRAM's flower is cultivated at The Parent Company's flagship growing facility in San Jose, California, using a batch-by-batch approach. Each plant receives personalized attention from the company's expert growers, who grade and select every flower by hand. Led by Mr. Watson, who has been working with the plant for over 25 years, the MONOGRAM team has developed a program of extended humidity control, post-harvest care, trimming and flushing that guarantees the finished product has reached its full potential as a superior smoke.

MONOGRAM is the first brand born out Mr. Carter's partnership with Caliva, California's leading cannabis company, with whom the entrepreneur joined forces in July 2019 to bring his flagship cannabis line to life. Following Caliva's recent agreement with The Parent Company (TPCO), Mr. Carter has since accepted the role of Chief Visionary Officer for the newly formed corporation, which is anticipated to be the largest publicly traded cannabis company in California. Powered by TPCO's direct-to-consumer retail model, all MONOGRAM products are available for purchase via the brand's best-in-class e-commerce platform www.monogramcompany.com, which is dedicated exclusively to its singular cannabis line, as well as at www.Caliva.com and select Caliva in-store locations. On-demand delivery of the full product line is also currently offered across Greater Los Angeles, Bay Area, and South Bay markets.

ABOUT MONOGRAM

MONOGRAM is the first cannabis line introduced by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, marking a new chapter in the space defined by dignity, care and consistency. Honoring the craft of cannabis and the artisans who have been working with the plant for millennia, the MONOGRAM team uses careful strain selection, premium flower grown in California and meticulous cultivation practices to ensure a superior smoke. Launching with four proprietary strains designated "light," "medium" or "heavy," MONOGRAM distinguishes each of its products with a clearly defined sensory experience. The core line includes 2g and 4g jars of flower, the Loosies Preroll Pack, and The OG Handroll – a one-of-a-kind, cigar-style handroll intended to burn slowly and evenly for multiple sessions. For more information visit www.monogramcompany.com or follow along on Instagram, @MONOGRAMCOMPANY.

ABOUT THE PARENT COMPANY

The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (OTCQX: SBVCF, NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U) will be California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California's leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, guides The Parent Company's brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world's preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice. See "Forward Looking Statements" below for more information on The Parent Company.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects TPCO's current expectations regarding future events ("Forward-Looking Information"). The words "will", "expects", "intends" and similar expressions are often intended to identify Forward-Looking Information, although not all Forward-Looking Information contains these identifying words. Specific Forward-Looking Information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements concerning the launch of MONOGRAM and its initial product offerings, statements relating to the quality and consistency of such products and information relating to the anticipated operations and size of TPCO. Forward-Looking Information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TPCO's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

As announced on November 24, 2020, Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U;OTCQX: SBVCF) ("SCAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), entered into definitive transaction agreements with global icon, entrepreneur and MONOGRAM founder, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, entertainment powerhouse Roc Nation, CMG Partners Inc. ("Caliva"), and Left Coast Ventures, Inc. ("Left Coast Ventures") to form TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company" or "TPCO") (the "Transaction"). There is no guarantee the Transaction will close as announced, or at all. For a detailed description of the risk and uncertainties relating to the Transaction and TPCO's business, please consider the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Preliminary Prospectus dated November 24, 2020 which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. It is currently anticipated that the Transaction will be completed in January 2021. TPCO undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

