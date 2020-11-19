Shawn Johnson Plans to Release Audio Poetry eBooks to Inspire Others

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspirational poet, Shawn Johnson, 33, who is currently incarcerated at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton, NJ, is a diamond in the rough that have been incarcerated since October 24th 2006, when he was then 19 years old.

When asked what keeps him motivated through his last 14 years in prison, Shawn stated, "I know that God have an ultimate plan for my life. I know that I have many talents and gifts that will be useful to the world when the opportunity comes.

Aspiring Basketbal Star Shawn Johnson with the poem he wrote called "The Climb" based off of Miley Cyrus song titled "The Climb." Also a letter from former Philadelphia 76ers Coach Brett Brown in response to Shawn's letter asking for a tryout upon release.

"I write a lot of Inspirational and Love poems that I post on social media (Instagram:@shawjohn1222) along with 30 second videos. From the comments that people leave at times, keeps me motivated to write.

"I even wrote some poems based of songs like 'Perfect,' 'Palace,' 'The Climb,' 'All Of Me,' 'You & I,' 'Hello,' 'Speechless,' 'Long Distance,' 'Always Be My Baby,' 'Save My Bros,' 'The Valley' and more. I wrote some off of current events like 'Tribute' for George Floyd, 'Together We're One World' for the pandemic, 'RIP Kobe Tribute' and others.

"I write a lot of my Love poems based off of personal experiences with the women I've dated prior to prison and some women I've met since I've been in prison. Also, I plan to release an audio poetry eBook soon and I will give 10% of the sales price to three different charities.

"Also, I still aspire to play pro basketball once I'm free. I keep myself in shape and watch as much basketball as I can as of my own way with studying film. A few years back I had wrote some NBA teams and I received feedback from two teams which were the 76ers and Knicks. I definitely have the talent to play at the highest level and when I get the chance to display my talents it will show in itself.

"As I aforementioned, there are so many of us in prison that have talents and gifts, we just need to be found and given the chance."

