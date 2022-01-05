Shea Butter Market size to grow by USD 1.32 Bn | Driven by Increasing Lactose Intolerance Population | Technavio

The shea butter market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies rising levels of lactose intolerance as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the expansion in the retail landscape will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Shea Butter Market is segmented by Application (Food, Personal care, and Pharmaceuticals) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By application, the maximum demand for shea butter came from the food industry. The use of shea butter is also significant in other applications such as personal care and pharmaceuticals. Many leading personal care and cosmetic brands are using shea butter as a key ingredient in their products. Similarly, shea butter is used in pharmaceutical applications owing to its anti-inflammatory effects.

By geography, the market will witness maximum growth in Europe during the forecast period. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising popularity of natural and healthy food products among consumers and increasing awareness among the consumers about the health benefits of consuming shea butter is driving the market growth in Europe. The UK, France, and Germany are the major markets for shea butter in Europe. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE: The company offers shea butter that is used for application in pet care services, under the brand name of Sansurf.

Bunge Ltd.: The company offers shea butter that is used in the cosmetics industry for skin and hair-related products which includes lip gloss, lipstick, skin moisturizer creams and emulsions, and hair conditioners for dry and brittle hair, under the brand name of Bunge.

Ghana Nuts Co. Ltd.: The company offers shea butter that is responsible for the texture and melting characteristics and has useful applications in the confectionery industry, under the brand name of Ghana Nuts.

Jedwards International Inc.: The company offers shea butter that is known to contribute to skin elasticity, and is said to have therapeutic and moisturizing properties, under the brand name of JEDWARDS.

LOccitane International SA: The company offers shea butter that has tremendous emollient properties and is widely used in cosmetics for the manufacture of hair and skin care products., under the brand name of Loccitane.

Shea Butter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.80 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Bunge Ltd., Ghana Nuts Co. Ltd., Jedwards International Inc., LOccitane International SA, SeKaf Ghana Ltd., Shearadiance, The Organic Shea Butter Co., The Savannah Fruits Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

