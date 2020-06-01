Shea Homes Names New Division President for Their Southern California Division

Prior to joining Shea Homes, Murray, 40, was Division President for Taylor Morrison Southern California, responsible for all aspects of their homebuilding operation and leadership team. Prior to joining Taylor Morrison, she was the Chief Operating Officer at John Burns Real Estate Consulting, a leading industry research and consulting firm. She has a long track record in homebuilding, also having spent several years at The Fieldstone Group of Companies as Vice President, Community Development and Project Manager. Her experience spans land acquisition, entitlement processing, product design, land development, onsite production, and sales and marketing.

"We are very pleased to have Nicole join our team. The experience she brings, coupled with the strong team in place, will be a great combination," said Bert Selva, President and CEO of Shea Homes. Currently, Murray serves on the Orange County Building Industry Association Board of Directors. She is a licensed contractor and broker in the State of California and has an MBA and BA from the University of San Diego.

About Shea Homes®

Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 112,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit SheaHomes.com.

