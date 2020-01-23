Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors and Charitable Giving to Help Preserve Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors works to help families preserve wealth, diversify their investment base, and enhance communication between generations regarding wealth and investing.

Tiffany VanHook, Vice President, Wealth Manager for Sheaff Brock, considers the use of charitable vehicles an excellent way to help families work together to accomplish their giving goals. According to VanHook, a unique way to combat the three-generation cycle is through charitable giving. Creating a Family Mission Statement together can help unify families by keeping stories of the past alive, allowing younger generations to realize the work required to build and maintain family wealth, and prompting development of a thoughtful strategy for the future.

Families faced with a concentrated stock position may find it helpful to donate their appreciated securities to a donor-advised fund. This approach can reduce concentration exposure while simultaneously working to meet charitable giving goals. Under current tax law, doubling up—or even tripling up—on an annual charitable giving allowance into a donor-advised fund can create greater opportunity for itemizing deductions while allowing families to continue their existing charitable giving schedule out of the Fund.

Additionally, VanHook observes, donor-advised funds can provide greater impetus for opening the lines of communication regarding wealth and investing. "The type of conversations needed to establish shared goals and values within a Family Mission Statement can lead to cohesiveness and a stronger family bond across multiple generations. It's gratifying to help families achieve a sense of unity through their shared purpose while protecting their wealth and achieving charitable giving objectives at the same time."

VanHook is a financial services wealth advisor with more than 18 years of experience in relationship management. At Sheaff Brock, she provides investment guidance to clients in an effort to help them identify and achieve their financial and legacy goals.

