Sheaff Brock Offers Financial Basics on the Patti Handy Radio Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Murphy, CFP,® CAIA, Director and National Sales Manager of Sheaff Brock, joined Ben Widders, Vice President of Investments, as guest presenters on Starting Over, the Patti Handy radio show designed specifically to help individuals who are going through divorce or who are recently divorced or widowed. Focusing on "5 Steps for Financial Preparation," Murphy and Widders offered basic details to help ensure a strong financial foundation for the Starting Over audience.

Inventory Assets—annually review status of personal assets and liabilities Budgeting—set up a plan for income and outlay (discretionary vs. non-discretionary items) Investment Advisor—decide how to manage investments (validator, delegator, self-directed, or a combination of these) Estate Planning–develop a will and living trust Asset Allocation—build an investment portfolio based on personal goals, short- and long-term, plus risk tolerance

Even though Murphy and Widders detailed these financial basics for individuals facing a potentially uncertain future, they underscored the benefit for every individual—single, married, divorced, or widowed—to assess their current status, set clear goals, and design and implement a strong financial strategy to meet them.

Murphy, Director and National Sales Manager at Sheaff Brock, is a 25-plus year veteran in the financial industry. At Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, he shares responsibility for overseeing the investment team for the company's managed accounts. Widders is Vice President of Investments for the southwest region of the United States and works to meet the investment needs of high net worth individuals.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath is a contributor of investment news to ABCNews.com, CNBC.com, and Investopedia.com. Please visit sheaffbrock.com for more information.

About Starting Over with Patti Handy

Patti Handy is a leading mortgage professional in the California market, sharing financial solutions and strategies that she used personally to rebuild her life after divorce. Starting Over is her radio show designed to help individuals who have been or may be going through divorce or whose spouse has recently passed. Through the show's guest experts, Patti offers tools, hope and inspiration to help listeners navigate this time in their lives.

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sheaffbrock.com

