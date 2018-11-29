Sheaff Brock, Registered Gift Advisory (RGA), Offers 2018 Gift-Ability Assessments

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm in Indianapolis, Indiana, has added new Registered Gift Advisory (RGA) services for the duration of the 2018 holiday season.

A short-term offering that ends December 31, 2018, Sheaff Brock's Registered Gift Advisory services strive to take the angst out of holiday gift purchasing. With experience in the development of gift-giving strategies based upon "it's the thought that counts," Sheaff Brock's team of RGAs understands that people just don't like getting bad gifts.

To help minimize the volatility of gift-giving, Sheaff Brock is assessing holiday gift ideas for individuals who submit their ideas online at sheaffbrock.com. As Registered Gift Advisors, the firm strives to provide free, professional, objective opinions of gift ideas with the potential to:

Help determine if the gift being considered is worth giving.

Assess whether a gift has the potential to be excitedly received.

Evaluate whether a gift idea actually fulfills the gift-giving obligation of the gift-giver.

This gift-ability assessment, although designed especially for persons who have a history of giving awkward gifts and who may be facing a potentially uncertain future, strives to benefit every holiday gift-giver—helping to assess their current gift idea, set clear parameters for gift-giving, and offer feedback to help individuals avoid giving the "Worst Gift Ever."

FREE, confidential holiday gift assessments are available through December 31, 2018, online at sheaffbrock.com.

About Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, independent investment firm focusing on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of both growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm manages $1.04 billion in assets nationwide as of 12/31/2017. Sheaff Brock Institutional Group is a division of Sheaff Brock partnering with RIAs to provide strategic money management for their clients. Visit sheaffbrock.com or sheaffbrockinstitutional.com.

