Shearer's Foods LLC Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips
Apr 19, 2021, 10:33 ET
MASSILLON, Ohio, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shearer's Foods LLC of Massillon, OH is voluntarily recalling two lots of 9.5 ounce bags of "Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips," because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or lifethreatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips were distributed at Raley's retail stores in: CA
The product comes in a 9.5 oz. bag. Only two lots of the product are affected. The recalled packages bear the following UPC and Sell By"/lot code information:
UPC 10046567025466
Sell By
Sell By
08 2 21
05 17 21
06109805
06102005
There have been no reports of illness.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who have purchased 9.5 ounce packaged of Raley's Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips with the "Sell By" dates at issue are urged not to eat the product and to return it to the store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact a Shearer's representative Monday through Friday from 8:30am – 4:30pm EST at 1-800-428-6843.
SOURCE Shearer's Foods LLC
