SHEconomics: An Original Series Celebrating the Journey of Female Entrepreneurs Launches at TriNet PeopleForce

The world premiere of the series was revealed during the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce , a four-day conference being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The four-day event kicked off Monday with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

The SHEconomics series will be hosted by acclaimed executive producer Emily Chang. Chang is an anchor at Bloomberg Technology and best-selling author of Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley. In a series of fireside chats, Chang will interview women entrepreneurs around various topics, including their successes, lessons learned and how they've overcome challenges.

"It is a powerful time for entrepreneurs as they come out of the pandemic forged by the trials and tribulations of the last couple years. With SHEconomics, we are giving a platform to the unique and diverse voices of the business world that have emerged from the fray," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "This series will feature women who are sharing their fascinating stories and ushering in the next generation of entrepreneurs with advice, encouragement and understanding."

The premiere episode of SHEconomics features Rachel Tipograph, Founder & CEO of TriNet customer and ecommerce enablement and analytics company MikMak. Seven more episodes are planned for release over the next six months, culminating in the launch of the inaugural SHEconomics Editorial Production on Radivision in 2022.

"It brings me great excitement to see SHEconomics come to life with our esteemed partner TriNet," said Radivision CEO & Founder Mona DeFrawi, who is also creator and co-producer of SHEconomics. "I have experienced and witnessed the under-empowerment of women-led startups and have long sought to improve visibility for them. Women received only 2.3 percent of all VC funding in 2020 at an estimated cost to the US economy of $5T of lost GDP. My vision with SHEconomics is to align the startup ecosystem to top research results proving that inclusion of women as founders, co-founders, executives, directors, etc., in all cases produced greater results. Everyone wins when investment aligns with the truth of entrepreneurial success revealed by the research."

Episode one premieres on TriNet Rise, and future episodes of SHEconomics will be available on TriNet RISE and through Radivision.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Radivision

Radivision is streaming + community platform for the startup ecosystem that shares fascinating stories of Radical Visionaries to entertain, inform, and connect viewers to entrepreneurial success. Radivision's award-winning original series, user-generated, and curated content help everyone navigate this complex and private industry and connect to potential investment opportuntiies. Radivision is dedicated to maximizing entrepreneurial success for everyone by democratizing the private markets.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.trinet.com/

