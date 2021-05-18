Shed Hub Founder, Jeff Huxmann to appear on Shed Geeks Podcast June 9th

Shed Geeks host a variety of expert guests, also known as "Shed-Lebreties," every week to discuss all "sheddy stuff." Shannon and Kyle guide listeners through discussions on a variety of shed industry topics. With the rapidly growing shed industry, including building, selling and hauling, it's the perfect way to come together in one place and share industry information.

Shed Hub offers a place for dealers nationwide to share their inventory in an organized and convenient way for customers to research, view and shop for portable buildings. Shed Hub is paving the way for a simplified shed shopping experience for both dealers and customers.

When asked about his time with the Shed Geeks, Jeff says "Kyle and Shannon were great to work with! They kept the podcast light and fun. They also managed to work out of me a Wisconsin accent - which is where I grew up. They've seen a tremendous amount of growth in their podcast and I think that speaks to the energy behind the growing shed industry. I expect their audience to continue to grow for a long time."

"It was awesome having Jeff on the Podcast," says Latham. "He's very knowledgeable and passionate about his work and the shed industry. That's important to us. It's fun to collaborate with others who love to laugh, but also, have a genuine passion for what we do, moving the industry forward."

To subscribe to the rapidly growing Shed Geek Podcast visit http://www.shedgeek.com and be sure to tune in to the June 9th episode with Jeff Huxmann. Huxmann will offer a special promotion during the podcast.

Media Contact:

Heather Warren

415-915-7433

[email protected]

SOURCE Shed Hub

Related Links

https://shedhub.com

