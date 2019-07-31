Shed Your Shirt For Movemeant Foundation's 'We Dare to Bare' New York Fitness Festival - Tickets Available

Ticket options range from $0 - $100, and include up to $700 in We Dare to Bare and sponsorship merchandise such as a signature We Dare to Bare Sweaty Betty sports bra, matching leggings, class passes to top fitness studios, and more. All proceeds go towards Movemeant Foundation's body-positive health and fitness curriculum for middle school girls.

Back in the heart of the city, this year's lineup features superstar fitness leaders like Bethany C. Meyers (the be.come project), Jenny Gaither (Movemeant Foundation Founder and Fitness Influencer), Akin Akman (Akin's Army), and Monique Berarducci (Ready Set Monique), as well as classes from top studios AKT, The Class (with Soeuraya Wilson), Pure Barre (with Nicole Davey), Y7 and SoulCycle (with instructors Trammell, Ayana, Bevin, Nicholas, Lisa B., Eve, and Claire J.). Check HERE for a full class schedule.

Movemeant Foundation Founder and Fitness Influencer Jenny Gaither said, "I am so excited to be back living in NYC where the Dare to Bare journey all began. The natural energy in this city brings life to all that We Dare to Bare is about. Over the past 5 years in hosting We Dare to Bare, we have seen such an incredible community of empowerment and strength emerge and every year I am left truly inspired."

Movemeant Foundation is also excited to announce that for the first time ever We Dare to Bare is challenging studio teams to meet their own fundraising goals! Led by participating studios and instructors, attendees can join their favorite fitness guru and community to raise awareness for female empowerment and body-positivity. To learn more about fundraising, click HERE .

We Dare to Bare's New York event sponsors include: Love Crunch, Sweaty Betty, Sol de Janeiro, Flow Hydration, Revel, Siete, and Naturopathica.

Love Crunch Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Arjan Stephens said: "Love Crunch Granola was literally created from love. My wife Rimjhim and I have always believed in following our hearts and our passions, and this is why we love supporting We Dare to Bare! We're inspired by how Movemeant Foundation Founder Jenny Gaither dives heart first, encourages self-love, and inspires others to 'dare to bare.'"

ABOUT MOVEMEANT FOUNDATION

Movemeant Foundation is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization committed to making fitness accessible, fun and empowering while shifting the conversation from weight loss and typical beauty ideals to that of body positivity and supporting one another.

Movemeant Foundation Contact:

Jessi Greenlee

Email: Jessi@movemeant.com

SOURCE Movemeant Foundation