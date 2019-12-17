SheDe Spirits Has Been Chosen as the Business Case on Innovation Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SheDe Spirits is the first liquor company that has been chosen as a business case on innovation management of California International Education Institute and this case study will be used to communicate with some universities or other relevant social organizations that are interested in it. The brand management mode of SheDe Spirits is different from the traditional mode, which evolves unceasingly and communicates with the international standards. In addition, there is a benign competition between SheDe Spirits and other Chinese liquor companies.