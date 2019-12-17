SheDe Spirits Has Been Chosen as the Business Case on Innovation Management
Dec 17, 2019, 04:29 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SheDe Spirits is the first liquor company that has been chosen as a business case on innovation management of California International Education Institute and this case study will be used to communicate with some universities or other relevant social organizations that are interested in it. The brand management mode of SheDe Spirits is different from the traditional mode, which evolves unceasingly and communicates with the international standards. In addition, there is a benign competition between SheDe Spirits and other Chinese liquor companies.
The innovative development of SheDe Spirits is in order to deduce the Classical traditional culture, show the culture- national-liquor charm and spread the Chinese wise. SheDe initiates the culture management mode in the time of Sensors and the Internet of Things, which attract a lot of attention not only to the customer and industry but also to the International management community.
More importantly, the business case on innovation management of SheDe Spirits is beneficial to promoting the Chinese Spirits Culture and the spirit of innovation in Chinese enterprises.
SOURCE SheDe Spirits
