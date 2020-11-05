ShedHub Introduces a Better Way to Shop for Sheds and Outbuildings

Similar to other popular web portals in other industries, ShedHub.com compiles new and used listings from partner brands across the country, empowering buyers to make educated choices based on price and feature comparisons.

Buyers can search by dimensions, location, price, and other parameters, reducing the need for sorting through catalog pages and making time-consuming trips to shed lots or home improvement stores. ShedHub.com will let shoppers "kick the tires" on their potential purchases without leaving the couch.

Once a buyer has chosen a shed, outbuilding, or other portable storage structure that matches their needs, ShedHub.com will connect them directly with the company to complete the transaction. The end result is an in-home shopping experience that will take the frustration and inconvenience out of buying a shed in person. Many times, the available selection at nearby stores is limited to just a few models. When ShedHub.com connects customers directly with shed sellers and dealers, they can make more informed, confident choices.

ShedHub.com shoppers will have access to a wide range of outbuildings, from tiny storage sheds to buildings large enough to store vehicles and farm equipment. Some of the structures available to buyers can even function as hunting lodges or small, cabin-like weekend homes.

Buyers can customize many shed selections according to their needs by working directly with a partner brand through the ShedHub.com portal. Each brand offers reliable, reasonably-priced delivery of pre-built and/or built-on-site structures.

ShedHub has partnered with several brands located throughout Ohio and Kentucky, including all five Shed Squad locations, Keim Family Market, Cincinnati Sheds, Castle's Barn Sales, Millcreek Market, Shed Solutions, Sunrush Building Solutions, and 31-W Sheds. These brands have strong professional relationships with ShedHub, as they already use the company's inventory tracking software to help manage their stock.

The company plans to grow its list of partner companies gradually, vetting brand partners before they appear on the site.

ShedHub.com simplifies shed shopping by matching people with sheds and other spaces to meet their needs. ShedHub and ShedHub.com are part of Shed Holdings, LLC with roots in both southeast Ohio and the Silicon Valley areas. Shed Holdings, LLC has team members in 4 countries spanning 3 continents. Learn more at shedhub.com or by phone at (415) 915-7433.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Huxmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Shed Hub

