Sheehy Auto Stores Announces Plans for 23rd Annual Sheehy 8000 to Benefit the American Heart Association

FAIRFAX, Va., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores is proud to announce the return of the 23rd annual Sheehy 8000 Sales Race, a community-wide initiative in which all 29 Sheehy dealerships sell cars while raising awareness and funds to benefit the American Heart Association, to run from July 17th through September 8th.

"The Sheehy 8000 is one of our most significant annual sales events and fundraising partnerships," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "As we all navigate living through the COVID-19 pandemic and our new reality, it is important now more than ever to stay well through heart healthy diets and exercise. We are proud to once again partner with the American Heart Association and their 'Healthy for Good' initiative to provide homebound and socially distant support and guidance."

Last year, the Sheehy 8000 campaign raised $300,000 for the charity. To date, Sheehy's fundraising efforts have raised more than $40 million for community and non-profit organizations, and over $1.6 million raised for the American Heart Association.

Each of Sheehy's 29 dealerships throughout Washington, DC, Richmond, VA, Hagerstown and Baltimore, MD will lead various initiatives in support of the Sheehy 8000 to include virtual events to engage the community with ways to stay heart healthy and safe while maintaining social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of us at the American Heart Association are grateful for Sheehy's unwavering loyalty during these unprecedented times. COVID-19 disproportionately affects heart and stroke patients, making their support more important and life-saving than ever," says Soula Antoniou, Executive Director at the American Heart Association.

"The Sheehy 8000 is a phenomenal sales race and truly a team effort! The commitment of Sheehy's employees, vendors and customers can be seen in funds raised and the lives impacted -- in Sheehy dealerships and in our communities," added Antoniou. "With over $1.6 million raised to date, this campaign has made much of our work around blood pressure management, healthy food access, and CPR training possible. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!"

The mission of the American Heart Association is to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 37th largest dealer group in the country and serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. A family-owned business which began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores